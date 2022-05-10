Happy home
Oregon’s law banning so-called “love letters” during real estate transactions appears dead, according to the Oregon Capital Chronicle.

A 2021 law passed by the Oregon Legislature banned the practice of real estate agents passing along letters from eager homebuyers to sellers. The concern was it could reinforce housing discrimination. Letter writers might include pictures or mentions of factors that might sway sellers.

But the problem with the law was always with the way it challenged free speech. You can’t write a letter to someone? A Bend real estate firm challenged the law. The state has acknowledged in an agreement that the law violated free speech.

State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, who is now running for state Senate, sponsored the law. He says he will try to rework it to fulfill its original purpose and avoid challenging free speech. Should he? You can let him know at Rep.MarkMeek@oregonlegislature.gov.

