Leaders in Portland have said they want to work with the Legislature to further restrict access to what are now public records, according to OPB.
Commissioners Mingus Mapps and Jo Ann Hardesty said they are concerned that public records laws don’t go far enough to protect constituents and employees.
“I think we’re going to have to work with the Legislature to really change public records law so that we address the political realities that we are operating in,” Hardesty was quoted by OPB as saying. “We are not the same people when Oregon public records law was written.”
The debate about what to do ensued after attorney Jeff Merrick sought the names and contact information of Portlanders who used a city system to report homeless encampments. The city said no. Merrick filed suit. After about a year, he won access to the records and $250,000 in attorney fees.
The decision would presumably mean that people who contact city officials in Portland should expect their contact information may be released in a public records request.
Think about what it would mean, though, if that information was not available for disclosure. The public would have less information about who members of government were communicating with — individuals, businesses, lobbyists, and so on. Is that what Oregonians want?
House Bill 4151, filed ahead of the legislative session that begins Tuesday, would allow gas stations to offer self-service pumps alongside pumps staffed by a station attendant. Send an email to letters@bendbulletin.com and tell us what you think.
