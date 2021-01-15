The response to getting summoned for jury duty can run the range from “just my luck” to “my lucky day.” Some people really don’t want to serve. Others do.
Would it make any difference to you if your name wasn’t made public? House Bill 2539 in the Oregon Legislature would require that a juror not be identified by name in any open court proceeding. The parties in the trial would still have access to the names.
The court system is generally open to the public. That openness helps ensure the public trusts the system. If trials were held in secret, just imagine what that would do.
But there does seem to be room for some exceptions to blanket openness. The one most people point to as a starting point was in 1977 in New York City. Drug kingpin Leroy Barnes was on trial. Some called him “Mr. Untouchable” because of the inability to make charges stick against him. The judge chose to keep the identities of the jurors secret even from the lawyers working on the case.
Similar choices have been made in other cases when there was a belief that there was a serious threat to the personal safety of the jurors or to the integrity of the trial. It is not a challenge to find an anecdote of a juror who has been threatened. Sometimes judges also have argued media coverage was a good enough reason to conceal the identity of jurors. There can be variations. Some information can be released to the public about jurors and other information withheld, or some information can only be released after the trial is over.
Journalists generally don’t like such secrecy, of course. We are pretty much hardwired to argue for transparent government. Anonymous juries could mean journalists won’t be able to research their backgrounds or interview jurors after the trial. Lack of journalistic understanding of what happened at a trial usually means lack of public understanding of what happened at a trial.
Anonymous juries have also contributed to failure. Once when mobster John Gotti was tried, the judge chose an anonymous jury. George Pape, one of the jurors, had ties to organized crime. He got a bribe and helped get Gotti acquitted. It’s possible if the lawyers and the media had known Pape’s identity, they could have researched his background and prevented that from happening.
HB 2539 may not be a terrible idea. But do jurors need the level of anonymity it would provide in every case?
