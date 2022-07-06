If you run a legal business, should you be able to get a bank account or a bank loan without anything more than the usual questions?
When the business involves marijuana, big banks and credit card companies can be less than eager to work with them. Qualified banks and credit unions in Oregon can legally provide banking services to properly state-licensed cannabis businesses. Some do. The fees, though, can be higher. And loans from banks can be inaccessible.
It means marijuana businesses rely more on cash. That makes them more vulnerable to theft and a target for robberies. And without access to bank loans, businesses can have to take out private loans. Those can come with high interest rates.
Paul Rosenbaum, chair of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, wrote Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, recently and called on him to pass legislation through Congress to make it easier for cannabis businesses to use banks, Willamette Week reported.
Wyden said he is working on a bill and hopes to have one developed before the Senate recess on Aug. 8.
“Millions of Americans have voted for legalization,” he told Willamette Week. “Oregonians already voted to join the 21st century. I’m going to try and get the rest of the Congress to catch up with us.”
He isn’t only going to look at banking. Wyden is also looking at the Internal Revenue Code. Most businesses can deduct normal business expenses such as salaries and rent from their revenue before they calculate the income they pay taxes on. Not cannabis businesses.
Oregon legalized recreational marijuana in 2016. So have 18 other states, according to the National Conference of State Legislators. Many more states allow marijuana for medical use.
Is it time for banking laws and the tax code to change? Or are there good reasons to treat marijuana businesses differently?
