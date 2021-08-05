Back to school. Back to work at work. Back to eating out. The delta variant of COVID-19 has made all those things more complicated
St. Charles is set to announce that many surgeries will be canceled through the end of the year because of capacity and hiring challenges. The federal government is recommending people go back to masking up in many public, indoor settings. And while Gov. Kate Brown has not reinstated many stricter orders, she did move to require health care workers get vaccinated or get tested regularly.
What should local governments be telling their communities to do? That debate crystallized during Wednesday’s Deschutes County Commission meeting. Commissioner Tony DeBone wondered if, at some point, the county should stop encouraging people to get vaccinated.
“The scenario that comes to mind is pushing on a rope,” he said. “Fine, we can keep pushing but at some point it gets silly. And everybody sees that it’s silly.
“People are making their choices, making decisions,” he added later. “I mean if anybody is living under a rock and has not heard that vaccines are readily available in your community and not wanting it, the choice has been made. So we can keep pushing on a rope but there may be a policy choice here at the board of commissioners to stop pushing on a rope at some point.”
He asked if people have made the decision to be vaccinated or not be vaccinated and to wear a mask or not to wear a mask, is the solution going to be more government control?
Commissioner Phil Chang responded, suggesting that the county could be a model for other employers by requiring its employees to be vaccinated or get regular testing.
What do you think the county should do? Should it be a model for other employers and require vaccines or testing? Should it stop encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up? Let your commissioners know. Email them at board@deschutes.org.
Oregon has left it up to local district administrations and school boards to decide how to implement guidance from federal and state authorities, and the Bend-La Pine Schools is working with public health officials to finalize its recommendations, which it plans to present to the board in August.
