The intensity of the arguments about vaccination, science, masking and COVID-19 have seemed to have died down.
Yay.
It’s not wrong, though, to expect other pandemics. It’s not wrong, though, to continue to figure out the right way society and the law should approach them.
And so we found the case of a Nike employee interesting. The Oregonian wrote about it this week and has a much fuller story than our summary below. Check the article out here: tinyurl.com/Nikevax.
Alex Burkoff was a remote worker. Nike required all employees to be vaccinated. He declined to document his vaccination status. Nike fired him. That made him ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.
People are normally entitled to receive unemployment benefits if they are fired or laid off, not if they refuse to follow their employers’ reasonable requirements.
Burkoff took his case to court. Nike did not contest it. An Oregon administrative law judge ruled he should get his benefits.
The ruling likely does not mean that Nike was not within its rights to fire him nor that its policy was wrong.
Burkoff was vaccinated. He didn’t believe he should be required to follow Nike’s policy because he was at no risk of infecting other employees being a remote worker. And he said he feared Nike’s method of reporting vaccination status would jeopardize his medical privacy.
Burkoff was not completely satisfied with the outcome of the case. And maybe nobody is. But before the case it seemed clear that companies can set reasonable vaccine mandates for employees depending on the severity of the threat the vaccination is trying to prevent. And that still seems to be what the law says in Oregon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.