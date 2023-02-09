An Oregon e-bike rebate program checks a lot of boxes.
Good for the environment: Check.
Good for reducing car trips: Check.
Good for exercise: Check.
You can probably think of more checks.
But when Oregon legislators wrote the e-bike rebate bill one box they did not check: Target help to lower-income Oregonians. House Bill 2571 doesn’t tier rebates based on income, which means it would be a state subsidy that wealthier Oregonians are going to be able to more readily get.
There was an explanation why on Wednesday.
“The original goal of this was the proliferation of as many of these bikes into Oregonians hands — to get them into this mode of transportation — as possible,” state Rep. Dacia Grayber, D-Tigard, testified. “So we included fewer restrictions, kind of looking at similar programs where income level restrictions had — not helped the program grow and others where they were really successful.”
She added she was open to amendments to the bill.
You can’t have it all. There are going to be choices and tradeoffs in any bill. Still, for all the talk of equity from some politicians, we found this choice on this bill curious. There was no effort to include language in the bill to better ensure it would reach low-income Oregonians, though it would complicate the process. It wouldn’t be so easy to give an instant rebate.
The bill as written would give residents an instant rebate of up to $1,200 for an electric assisted bicycle and qualifying equipment or $1,700 for electric cargo bicycle and equipment. There are more requirements such as a provision that the purchaser must retain the bicycle for one year. It’s not clear how the state would track that. The total amount set aside for the rebate program would be $6 million.
What’s to keep someone from buying bikes, getting the rebates, carefully storing them for a year and then selling them making some $1,000 per bike? We don’t know. Karma?
There were other questions raised during testimony on the bill Wednesday. Many e-bikes cost about $3,500, though some are cheaper. Why should Oregon subsidize such a high percentage of the purchase price of an e-bike? The subsidies for electric cars and motorcycles are far smaller.
We imagine e-bike proponents would argue e-bikes are an environmentally superior option for many trips.
Most people who testified on the bill were enthusiastic about its potential, including Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman. “We don’t all need to ride bikes,” he said. “But more of us certainly do to meet our climate goals.”
He has been able to get to every Bend City Council meeting on an e-bike “ice, rain or snow.”
Not everyone will be as able to use an e-bike as completely as Broadman, of course. Without changes to the bill, wealthier Oregonians may be the ones the state favors to even get the chance.
