The proposed ban on psilocybin production, processing and use in rural parts of Deschutes County is just that, a proposed ban.
If commissioners finalize putting it on the November ballot, and if county voters support a ban, that’s one thing.
If voters don’t support a ban, then what happens? That’s what commissioners are set to discuss this week.
With no ban in place and with the existing zoning codes, psilocybin production would be allowed as a farm or agricultural use in much of the county’s rural areas. Processing and manufacturing would be allowed in exclusive farm use, rural industrial and the Tumalo industrial district zones. Treatment centers could operate in places such as Terrebonne and Sunriver with a conditional use permit and review of the site plan. Are those restrictions good enough? Or should the county aim for more rules?
One big problem is time and available county staff to come up with any new restrictions — even if the commissioners want them. Staff would have only about five months to create any new rules before the state starts issuing licenses for businesses, as early as January. Commissioners likely have to postpone county development work on housing or on wildlife habitat to make room and time to create restrictions for psilocybin. Which should be sacrificed?
The county development department did not include psilocybin restrictions in its workplan for this year. Staff knew the psilocybin ballot measure passed. But Peter Gutowsky, the county’s community development director, told us staff didn’t get a clear, early message from the state about what the state rules would be. So it didn’t start thinking about the possible need for county restrictions.
The two major projects the county’s development staff is working on are ADUs — accessory dwelling units — in rural parts of the county and evaluating rules for mule deer habitat areas.
ADUs are a big deal. They could mean housing. Right now, there are some 4,000 properties that could be eligible for ADUs in Deschutes County — once the county finishes up its rules. Another 5,000 properties could be eligible next year. That’s a lot of housing in a county that could use a lot of housing. It’s no wonder it’s a priority for county staff.
The state has also told the county it needs to look at a number of conflicting uses — 20 of them — that may interfere with the habitat for mule deer. The potential conflicts include things such as solar farms, ATV parks, paintball parks and even RV parks. The county’s process will be deciding which of those uses should get limits in mule deer range. To be clear, Gutowsky said the county is not only going to be considering environmental or conservation factors but also economic impacts and property rights. Still it’s complicated and property owners are understandably going to want to have a lot of input.
So ADUs or mule deer habitat? Which do you think the county commissioners should postpone to work on additional restrictions for psilocybin? Or should it just allow existing zoning and restrictions to stand?
You can tell commissioners what you think at board@deschutes.org.
