The most important place that Oregonians shouldn’t see partisanship may be from the secretary of state.
Imagine someone in that office trying to help out his or her political allies by tilting the balance in decisions regarding voting or redistricting. It would be ugly.
That office is actually a partisan position, though Oregonians have been lucky that secretaries of state don’t regularly act like it.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang is looking at partisanship locally. He wants county residents to consider moving commissioners away from partisanship by making the commissioners nonpartisan. It was part of his campaign and he is seeing it through.
“We can all see that we need less partisan division in our country right now than more, and I believe that Deschutes County can do its part to help de-escalate the partisan division in our country by joining the 26 other counties in Oregon that have nonpartisan commission seats,” Chang said, as reported by The Bulletin’s Brenna Visser.
Would a nonpartisan position be an improvement? Maybe.
Commissioners in Deschutes County are not administrators. They are policymakers. Should their decisions be determined by partisanship or colored by partisanship?
For instance, the local public health authority is actually the Board of County Commissioners. The operational duties are delegated to Deschutes County Health Services — the public health staff. Should the commissioners make policy decisions about how to respond to COVID-19 based on partisan leanings? That’s easy. No.
If commissioners were nonpartisan would they make different decisions? Would there be more cooperation between people of different political persuasions? That’s not easy. The best argument you can make is that over time nonpartisanship might reshape the nature of the office so partisanship was less important in campaigns and perhaps less a factor in any decision. But the Bend City Council has been nonpartisan for years. It still has had fairly clear partisan divides.
Another factor is disenfranchisement. Some people in Deschutes County are now effectively disenfranchised from narrowing the candidates for commission down because unaffiliated voters cannot vote in party primaries. There actually have been more unaffiliated voters in Deschutes County than Republicans. In December 2020, there were 47,341 registered Democrats, 45,990 nonaffiliated and 45,888 Republicans in Deschutes County.
Another argument made about nonpartisan positions is what it would mean for some voters. It might make it harder to pick a candidate. Party affiliation can be a useful shorthand for knowing something about a candidate, if a voter knows nothing else about them.
In the end, though, commissioners should not be functioning as party operatives. They should be functioning as operatives for Deschutes County residents. Nonpartisan commissioners would not guarantee nonpartisanship. It could help.
Commissioners would have to vote to approve putting such a measure on the ballot. Any change would have to be approved by voters. You can tell commissioners what you think by emailing them at board@deschutes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.