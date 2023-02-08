A powerful expression of hope that people can change is the provision in Oregon law that allows even some felonies to be removed from a person’s record.
It’s an issue where we’d guess there will always be some disagreement. To qualify, people are carefully scrutinized to ensure they are not career criminals and not reoffending.
Bulletin reporter Bryce Dole recently highlighted the story of Caitlin Silveria. Silveria, 26, had a conviction removed for delivery of heroin when she was younger. The felony conviction dogged her life. It limited her ability to get teaching credentials, from working to help people like herself who had suffered with addiction. It made it more difficult to get housing and go to college. Now she has a better chance to start anew and build a productive life.
Also consider the case of Kimberly Rolanda Kimball. She pleaded guilty in 2005 of stealing more than $70,000 from the Prairie City School District. She also sought expungement. She met the conditions. But The Blue Mountain Eagle reported earlier this month “the people of Prairie City have not forgotten what she took from them.” The school superintendent and board submitted a statement saying that they were not OK with setting aside the conviction.
If we want people to get a second chance after punishment shouldn’t there be a process that reviews their lives and allows them a fresh restart? Or should they be married to the conviction as long as they live?
The Bend City Council is expected to vote soon to put a levy on the May ballot for Bend Fire & Rescue. The current levy is 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy renewal request would replace the existing rate at a new rate of 76 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The increase in the levy amount is more than triple the current rate. The levy would be going up faster than the rate of population increase in Bend.
