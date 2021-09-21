Affordable housing is stuck in Bend. It’s stuck by land prices. It’s stuck by availability of land. Projects do get done. But if you don’t look at new ways of doing things, it stays stuck.
The city of Bend and Deschutes County are working on a couple of potential projects right now. But they have some sticking points.
A few months ago, Bend Mayor Sally Russell wrote the other taxing districts that have property in Bend. She asked them to look at property they own and consider if it could help solve Bend’s affordable housing problem.
The county has at least two properties with potential. One is about an acre at NE 27th Street and NE Conners Avenue. A second is a long stretch of three plots along the north side of Simpson Avenue across the road from Oregon State University-Cascades. They are about 7 acres in total.
The county and the city are working together to figure out how they might be able to turn them into affordable housing.
The idea is that the city’s affordable housing committee could be used to help vet possible projects and get it done. It’s what that committee does. It’s made up of people with experience in real estate, affordable housing, architecture, banking and more.
But one complication is cost. Affordable housing projects can be challenging to pencil out. It usually requires lining up different grants that aren’t easy to line up.
One way the city of Bend has helped make it happen is that when it had land for affordable housing it sold it at cost.
Should the county do that?
Consider the property at 27th and Conners. The city could pay the county about $900,000 from its affordable housing fund to get the land. And then go to work vetting projects for the property.
But imagine if the county sold the land to the city at its cost, instead. We don’t know what that would be. Surely a lot less than $900,000.
The city could put all the money it saved to work to build more affordable housing. And the county would have invested in solving one of the county’s most intractable problems.
This idea of the county selling its land at cost came up in fleeting moments in a joint city/county meeting and also in a discussion of the city affordable housing committee. County officials told us commissioners will discuss these sales more in the coming months. What should they do?
