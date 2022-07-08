Deschutes County commissioners may put a measure on the November ballot to ban manufacture of psilocybin and places where people could use the drug in unincorporated parts of the county.
The ban would not apply to any of the cities in the county — Bend, La Pine, Redmond or Sisters. Commissioners plan to discuss it on Wednesday. Should they put it on the ballot?
Psilocybin is the hallucinogenic chemical that can be obtained from some kinds of mushrooms. Like many drugs it can be harmful in some cases. It has not been found to be addictive. But it has also been successfully used to treat people for things like anxiety and depression. Oregon voters legalized the use of psilocybin by state-licensed facilitators in controlled settings in 2020.
In Oregon, it doesn’t have to be used for medical conditions. People could just take it because they want to trip — experience its hallucinogenic effects. Some have estimated a session might cost $1,000. That is just a guess.
You may remember that Deschutes County initially had a ban on marijuana-related businesses in unincorporated parts of the county. That was eventually lifted.
Deschutes County officials and commissioners have expressed concerns about psilocybin. They don’t know what the rules regulating it will be from the state. The state rules will likely not be finalized until late in this year. And the state will then start accepting applications for facilities. There may be a flood of applications and the county would have little time to establish its own regulations.
Every voter in the county would get to vote, though, the ban, again, would only apply to unincorporated parts of the county.
You can tell commissioners what you think at board@deschutes.org. You can also testify at the county’s hearing. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will be reconvened at 5:30 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend. There is more information at www.deschutes.org/meetings.
