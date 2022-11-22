Oregon has been above average nationally in rates of teen suicide. Too many students use alcohol and though the number is lower, too many binge drink. Too many students vape. Too many get pregnant.
Those concerns and more drove Deschutes County and the Bend-La Pine Schools into a partnership to do something about it — to try to drive the numbers down, the Healthy Schools program.
They have put public health specialists in high schools to work with students in both high schools and the middle schools that feed into them.
They want it to work. We want it to work.
The question is: Does it? Is it worth the investment?
The cost of the program this fiscal year is $598,870, which includes five full-time equivalent positions. The costs are paid in a 50/50 split by the school district and the county, though the county is paying a slightly higher share this year. Next fiscal year the costs are expected to rise to $770,860, which includes an additional position.
The program is new and it may be too early to assess its value, in any case.
An initial plan was to analyze the data in 2025 and see if it showed improvements. But members of the Healthy Schools team were before the Deschutes County Commission on Monday reporting on what they have achieved in the first year of the program. It is now in year two.
They have built up staffing and capacity at the district level and at two high schools, Bend High and La Pine High. They engaged directly with more than 65 students and some families. They taught suicide prevention to more than 462 ninth and 10th grade students. They expanded a program called UpShift to help students and families better deal with substance abuse. Health teachers have self-reported being more confident about teaching the subject matters.
So there’s been a benefit. Maybe that increased focus and activity is enough. Actual improvement in some of the numbers that were used to dramatize the need for the program was not brought forward Monday to commissioners.
We hope it does work. The district has been solidly behind it. Support from Deschutes County commissioners has been less solid. Commissioner Tony DeBone opposed it in the past.
When commissioners consider their new budget next year, do you think they should vote to continue it?
