Voters or Bend city councilors? Who should pick who fills vacancies on the Bend City Council?
It seems Bend city councilors may hold on to their power to fill vacancies, rather than turning the decision over to voters. That’s the direction taken Wednesday by a subcommittee of the Bend City Council looking at revising council rules. And it comes just a few years after an ugly political fight erupted in 2019 when councilors made an appointment to fill a vacancy themselves.
That fight began after then-Councilor Sally Russell won the election to become Bend’s mayor. Her win created an opening for her councilor spot. The council devised a process to fill it. They accepted applications. Applicants were checked to ensure they had the qualifications to serve. Candidates were interviewed. Councilors tried to narrow down the many applicants.
The process was open to the public. But there were conversations and emails exchanged that largely didn’t become public until after the choice was made.
It led to charges of backroom deals — that the fix was in. Councilor Barb Campbell accused Russell of betraying the principles she ran on because Russell voted in 2019 for the eventual choice, Chris Piper. And that was perhaps some of the milder criticism.
There was some debate at the time that the council should wait until the next election and let voters decide. That’s what we argued should have happened. The counter argument was that many important decisions had to be made quickly by the council, such as setting budgets and priorities. It was better to have any new councilor participate than have them join later. There was also the possibility that councilors could be deadlocked 3-3 on important issues, if they had to wait a few months for an election. And, of course, elections have costs.
Those arguments won. Letting voters decide lost. And those same arguments are winning again. Is that what you want? You can let Bend city councilors know at council@bendoregon.gov.
