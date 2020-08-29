Does Oregon need a law to tell bus drivers they should not use chokeholds on passengers? Surely it should not need to come to that.
But the recent incident on the Cascades East Transit bus does make you wonder what if anything should change.
The entire incident could have been avoided if the bus driver, Michael Brinster, knew it is legal to ride the bus with no shoes. Something was missing or was missed in training.
We spoke briefly about the incident with Tammy Baney, the executive director of Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council. COIC runs the bus system, Cascades East Transit. And CET has a contract with Para-Transit Services to provide bus drivers. The contract expires in June 2021.
Baney said one question to consider is: Should bus drivers be employees of CET rather than have CET contract out for the drivers?
It might be a mistake to make a change based on one incident. But if CET had its own employees it would have more control over who is hired and training. It could set requirements for de-escalation training. A trade-off could be that it would be more expensive. We urge the COIC board to, at least, examine the question.
(1) comment
I was assaulted by a bus driver Cascades East transit the bus driver assaulted my service animal tried to push and backwards down the stairs the only difference between what happened to me and this incident is I defended myself and my animal the bus driver never got any time off are reprimanded in any way instead I'm being charged with a crime..
