The federal government’s policies toward marijuana seem, if you would pardon the expression, half-baked.
It shouldn’t be hard for legal marijuana businesses to be able to use banks normally. It still is.
If you didn’t like any legalization of marijuana to begin with, maybe you are fine with that. But pot is legal for recreational use in Oregon and in some 17 other states. Legal businesses should be able to use banks without prejudice.
Marijuana businesses have also suffered because they have not been able to deduct expenses like other businesses. Also unfair.
Those issues seem fairly straightforward, to us at least.
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and other members of Congress have urged President Biden to do something else: Use his executive authority to pardon all individuals convicted of federal, nonviolent cannabis offenses.
When Biden was a candidate he did say: “We should decriminalize marijuana” and “everyone (with a marijuana record) should be let out of jail, their records expunged, be completely zeroed out.” He has not done it.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
