On Wednesday, the Bend City Council is scheduled to discuss again a city transportation bond. Councilors put a $190 million bond on the May ballot earlier this year and then pulled it because of the pandemic.
Should they put it back on the ballot? Should they slim it down? Add to it?
The bond included things aimed at unsnarling traffic, improving routes for people who pedal and for those on foot and some money to improve transit. A big ticket item was a bridge to take traffic over the railroad on Reed Market. And there were projects all over — Third Street, Murphy, Wilson, Empire, Olney and more. If the ballot measure had been approved, the property tax rate was estimated to increase by 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $170 per year for the average homeowner.
The problems those projects aimed to solve may have been reduced temporarily by the pandemic. They will be back. What should councilors do about the bond? We don’t know if councilors will decide on Wednesday, but if you have to have some input, now is the time. You can email council@bendoregon.gov.
