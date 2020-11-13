Bend city councilors are likely to jack up enforcement and fines for businesses not adhering to COVID-19 mask guidelines.
Should they do it?
The changes would be in addition to those announced on Friday by Gov. Kate Brown. Bend code enforcement could switch to proactive enforcement rather than being complaint driven. Temporary staff may be added. More significant, perhaps, is that the civil penalty for businesses could go to $750. The penalty for individuals would be unchanged: $100 for a first violation, $250 for the second and $500 for the third.
The changes seem highly likely to occur after Thursday’s special council meeting. Four out of seven councilors endorsed them. The increase in the fine would have to be formally ratified by councilors, probably at Tuesday’s council meeting.
COVID-19 is spiking in the county, in the state and the country. The special meeting was called in part because the Bend-La Pine School Board asked elected leaders across the county to take action. Board Chair Carrie Douglass said it seems priorities are backward that bars and restaurants are open and schools cannot be.
Will stepped-up enforcement in Bend make a difference?
Deschutes has had 36 new outbreaks with 183 associated cases since the beginning of October. The county says 25 of those outbreaks have been in Bend. Outbreaks are a subset of all the cases since Oct. 1. The total number of cases is 601. Outbreaks generally refer to two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases at a facility.
It would seem that more enforcement could help. The city has had its civil penalty for not wearing a mask for months. It has only issued one citation and 50 warnings.
City Manager Eric King pointed out, though, that code enforcement is not necessarily free to enter and inspect all business settings. State health officials are also very concerned about gatherings of friends and family, especially as we move into the holidays.
Councilors Bill Moseley, Chris Piper and Justin Livingston did not support raising the fine. All three of them will not be returning to council after January. Moseley decided not to run again. Piper and Livingston were not reelected. Their reasons for not supporting the change were not made clear during Thursday’s meeting.
The city will also likely move forward with support for a targeted messaging campaign to people in their 20s. That age group has experienced the most COVID cases in the county.
If you would like the council to try something different than stepped up enforcement, now is the time to tell them. Email them at council@bendoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.