Bend city councilors will make one of the biggest taxing decisions of the city’s future at their Aug. 5 meeting. The plan is for the city to take taxes — millions in taxes — and spend it on improving about 600 acres along an area near the Bend Parkway.
That area — we’ll call it the core — could use investment to help it take off. It’s packed with undeveloped potential. Developing it could also help Bend grow up and in, rather than out. The idea is that the public investment will catalyze private investment. The city will spend some of the money on affordable housing, adding sidewalks, improving crossings and adding bike lanes, stormwater and sewer upgrades and much more.
But the decision councilors will make is a big one, because it involves repurposing millions of dollars. If the project moves ahead, it will mean that the Bend-La Pine Schools, the park district, the county library and more will not get some money that they would have received between now and 2051. The school district will get an estimated $87 million less. The park district will get $26 million less. The county library will get $10 million less. And so on.
The city does not create a new tax. It would collect the money through what’s called tax increment financing or a TIF. The city would sort of freeze the property taxes collected in the core and skim off the amount of property taxes generated by the increase in total assessed values within the core from when the TIF is first established — up to about $195 million.
The boundaries of the core are easiest to understand with a map. There is a good one in a city report on page 10. Go to https://tinyurl.com/BendTIF. With words the boundary stretches north to about Butler Market Road and south to Wilson Avenue. To the east the boundary stays pretty much along Fourth Street, though it jogs out all the way to 10th Street along U.S. Highway 20. To the west, it usually sticks within about two blocks of the parkway.
So the questions about this city plan are many. Is it more important for the money to go to develop the core and contribute to that vision of Bend or should it stay with those entities? Is it the right plan? Is it the right size?
There are other questions. Why not just let the core develop as other parts of Bend develop? Property owners in the core could put up their own money if they want the area to improve. The people who will benefit most directly from this plan are those people who own property in the core. The city spending will drive up the value of their property. Are the goals of this project so important to Bend’s future that the TIF is necessary?
Tax increment financing was a tool developed to fight blight. And although the core may not fit your definition of blight, there’s a lot of leeway in the law. It’s popular with governments, because it’s a way of getting tax money to go after a goal without raising anybody’s taxes.
The good thing about a TIF is it can be like a shot of adrenaline to help an area develop. But there are significant trade-offs. Bend city councilors are going to be making decisions about this plan in a matter of days. Tell them what you think. Some jurisdictions are required to put this sort of question before voters. The city of Bend is not. You can email council@bendoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.