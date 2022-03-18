We can’t think of any public meetings of government bodies in Central Oregon where reservations are recommended and people will be asked to identify themselves to get in. One place is going to be Bend-La Pine School Board meetings, starting with the board’s April 12 meeting.
The district told us Friday it will take reservations in advance for board meetings. Attendees will be asked to give their name at the door to district staff to check if they have a reservation.
Reservations will be recommended, not required. People will still be able to get into meetings without a reservation as long as there is space available.
Would the district be implementing this policy if meetings had not become as heated and crowded as some of them did during the pandemic? We don’t know. We doubt it.
The room where the district holds its meetings — on the second floor of the district administration building — does have a limited capacity for seating guests. The district says it’s about 50. Sometimes more people do show up than can be seated. Over the last 20 years that has not happened that often. It did happen more frequently during the pandemic. Reservations are one way to help manage that issue.
We are not lawyers. We did, though, look through the state’s public meetings manual. We didn’t see any sort of prohibition on these sorts of limits, nor any explicit acknowledgement that what the district is proposing to do is OK.
Here is one relevant passage: “For any meeting, the governing body should consider the probable public attendance and should meet where there is sufficient room for that expected attendance. If the regular meeting room is adequate for the usual attendance, a governing body probably is not required to seek larger quarters for a meeting that unexpectedly attracts an overflow crowd; but the governing body may take reasonable steps to accommodate the unexpected attendance.”
What the district is planning is arguably reasonable. And people do have the option of attending a meeting and participating virtually or watching the recording. That makes meetings more accessible to members of the public than ever. Of course, watching a screen is much different than being there.
Reservations and identification for a public meeting in Central Oregon is something new and different. Tell the board what you think at school-board@bend.k12.or.us.
