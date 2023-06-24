Housing problems in Deschutes County are unrelenting and unavoidable. It is part of the baggage of living where so many other people would like to live, among other things.
It’s why we are always so very interested in new efforts to break the stranglehold.
The Bend-La Pine Schools might try something.
The district would not be getting into the housing business, per se. It is looking, though, into developing a partnership to put housing on district land.
This summer it is drafting a request for proposal. The housing is likely to be aimed at affordable housing. In Bend, affordable housing is usually up to 80% of area median income for homes — about $60,950 for a family of two — and 60% of area median income for rentals.
The district is not necessarily looking for the housing only to be for district employees. It’s open to a mix of options.
Two locations have come up. One place is the 1-acre parcel immediately adjacent to Silver Rail Elementary. Another location is the 1.95 acres between Summit High School and Pacific Crest Middle School.
We shouldn’t be content if teachers and other staff can’t afford to live in the school district where they teach. Just paying staff more is not always an option with the constraints of the school budget. So the district, in our minds, is right to move ahead and investigate housing.
