Across Oregon, governments are struggling with how to hold public meetings with COVID-19.
How will legislators practice social distancing and meet in a special session? How can any government accommodate the public wanting to attend a meeting in person? And what happens with public comments?
The Bend City Council’s meeting Wednesday managed to solve most of the problems. It was broadcast online and on a local cable channel — as it has been.
Councilors, with the exception of Mayor Sally Russell, attended through videoconferencing. Only a handful of staff were on hand at the meeting and, for the most part, everybody spread out.
The public comment part of the meeting, though, has been almost completely eliminated because of COVID-19. People can submit comments. But the public can’t hear them or read them. Presumably councilors read them. Mayor Russell briefly summarized them in a cursory way.
What more could the city do? It may be able to get a secure technology going so people can comment during the meeting. For now, why not post all the comments online? The Legislature already does that with submitted testimony.
The first problem with the idea is that people may not want their comments posted online for everyone to see.
They may not understand that their comments will be posted.
That is a problem. But in fact, the comments are a matter of public record. The public has a right to see them. The question is: Should the city take the extra step of posting them?
It would improve openness about what the council is actually hearing from the public.
Who is attempting to influence the council and how? How do the comments stack up for and against a policy matter? And how good are the arguments?
Tell councilors what you think. Should the city make the comments it receives more open to public?
