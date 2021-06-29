The Earth is going to need to last us a long time. So this year Oregon legislators passed House Bill 2021.
It sets new goals for renewable energy. Basically the state’s big electrical providers have until 2040 to get their greenhouse gas emissions to zero.
A Bend city working group met Monday and considered if the city should be more aggressive. Bend could do more. It could through HB 2021 go sooner down the path. It’s what is called a community green tariff: require everyone in Bend to buy green energy.
Many people can do that now. Sign up for Pacific Power’s Blue Sky program. Pay more to do more for the environment. The problem is, of course, people who are comfortably well off can do that comfortably. People who are living paycheck to paycheck cannot.
The same issue applies if Bend were to pursue a community green tariff. Bend already has a high cost of living. The city would look to increase it further? There would be ways to subsidize the increases for people with lower incomes — by charging people with higher incomes more.
Another idea the working group discussed Monday was about builders using natural gas heating in new homes. Should the city incentivize builders to use electricity instead? Should the city require it? Is there a way to generate incentives for people to switch what they already have? Where would the money come from?
The city working group — a subset of the city’s Environment and Energy Climate Committee — didn’t come to any firm conclusions. But the full committee does make policy recommendations to the Bend City Council. So when the working group talks about something it’s not outlandish to think that’s what the full committee might propose to the Bend City Council. If you have an opinion about these issues, you can reach members of the Bend City Council at council@bendoregon.gov.
