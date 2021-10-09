If there’s grass in Bend parks, it’s nearly always verdant green. Even in the heat of summer. The trees and bushes do just fine, too.
We like it. We bet many of you do. But this is the High Desert. Climate change may bring more drought. Park Board Chair Ariel Méndez asked district staff recently: “If we really wanted to dial up the water conservation … what would be involved in ways to permanently reduce the amount of water that the district uses? “
The district is already doing something you should know about. It returned most of its water rights to the Deschutes River for the irrigation season. That’s April 15 to Oct. 15.
The district has access to 109 acre -feet of water through Tumalo Irrigation District. It leased back in stream 105 acres. Through Swalley, it has 178 acre -feet of water rights and leased back 132. Through Central Oregon Irrigation District, it has access to 54 acre -feet and leased back 14. Through Arnold, it has access to about 20 acre -feet and leased back 16.
That’s good for the river. It’s not the same thing as using water efficiently. The district actually does not track water efficiency, exactly. There is no gallons to acre measure or anything like that. And it would be problematic in any case because the weather can determine how much water is needed as can the type of plants. But could the district do more?
Many people in Bend live on small lots or have no real front or back yard. That trend will likely continue as the city grows more dense. That makes the parks some people’s only yard. And people do like grass. Grass can also be the best for sports fields.
The district’s policy is to avoid lawns for the sake of having lawns. “Lawn with a purpose,” Mike Duarte, the district’s landscape manager, called it. The district weighs considerations when making new parks. For instance, the relatively new Goodrich Pasture Park on Bend’s east side was a pasture before it was a park. The district ripped out the existing grass. It bulldozed the area flat. It then planted a lawn over most of the park, though left some areas more alone and unwatered. Cheatgrass has thrived in those areas. Another thing the district is doing is adding more smart water systems to its parks.
Méndez told district staff in the future he would like to see something along the lines of what he called a “lawn audit,” a more systematic review of the parks.
What do you think? Should the district look for more opportunities to convert existing landscaping to more natural coverings for the High Desert? Or should it keep what it has?
You can let the park board know at board@bendparksandrec.org or write us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words and send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.