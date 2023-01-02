When you don’t live in the Bend Park & Recreation District, you pay more in fees for its programs. About 20% more.
Should the district change its policy so out-of-district registration is slightly delayed? Or is the higher fee enough?
The policy question came up after the district struggled to meet demand for its programs. We should be clear that the district board decided to take no action on this idea recently. But the board might look at it again.
People who live in the park district pay property taxes to help support it. If you are a homeowner with a home in the district with an assessed value of $200,000, you pay about $300 from the district’s permanent tax rate. The district’s bond tacks on a bit, too. Bend has some great parks, trails, facilities and programs, so we aren’t complaining.
If a person wanted to get a child into swimming lessons or skating lessons and couldn’t, an out-of-district person may have taken that spot. Is it fair?
The district says 90% of the people who participate in district programs are from within the district. The out-of-district participation rate hovers at about 9% for some programs.
The highest rate is 12% for skating programs. Matt Mercer, the district’s director of recreation, said if the district delayed the registration times for, say, swimming lessons, out-of-district residents would likely be out of luck. Those fill up in the first 30 minutes after registration has opened.
Delaying the registration start times for out-of-district residents could have potential downsides for in-district residents, too. A group of friends that want to sign up together could have problems if any of them live out-of-district.
It also would create more complications for the district staff and that, in turn, could spread to anyone when they register. The district does verify that the address given by a registrant is in the district. The district doesn’t actually do any kind of check to try to ensure that the person actually lives at the address given, according to the discussion at the recent board meeting.
If the district moved to delayed registration for out-of-district residents, people might supply false addresses.
The district might have to do more aggressive verification procedures, creating more hassle for people no matter where they live.
Mercer said the district is continuing to look at ways to improve its registration process to make it less of a struggle for everyone. And he will bring back ideas to the board for more discussion that may include more thoughts about in-district and out-of-district registration.
What do you think? Should out-of-district residents have delayed registration?
You can reach out to the park district board by emailing board@bendparksandrec.org.
