Somebody has to stand up for Bend’s parks. It’s one role played by the board of the Bend Park & Recreation District. Should it do more about affordable housing?
When the city and affordable housing advocates asked the park district to lower park district fees on affordable housing, the park board said no. For years. Then in 2019 it said yes. The board waived system development charges for the first 400 units of affordable housing through 2022.
Bend will soon burst through that 400 unit cap. The need for affordable housing is still acute. And so the city and affordable housing advocates are asking the park district to remove the cap. Should it? The park district board has been discussing it.
SDCs are those one-time charges on housing and to help pay for park infrastructure — land and buildings to accommodate new growth. The money raised by SDCs can’t be used for operations or maintenance. It can’t be used to add services for existing residents. It’s for growth. SDCs helped pay for Riley Ranch Nature Reserve, Shevlin Park, Larkspur Community Center and much more.
The existing waiver has cost the district about $2.3 million. The park district could have built a 4-acre neighborhood park with that. Removing the cap would mean more parks that might have been built, would not get built.
You should also remember that the park district does help people with lower incomes in Bend participate in district programs. It’s recreation scholarship program enables people to join in, no matter how little Mom and Dad make. It approved more than 2,500 applications from March 2019 to March of this year. The district even made it easier for families to qualify by tweaking the requirements. Could the district do more? Perhaps. The plan was already to increase the funding to nearly half a million dollars a year.
As members of the park district board have discussed a fee waiver, they have been concerned that the money it sacrifices with an affordable housing waiver is not necessarily a dollar for dollar subsidy of affordable housing. Indeed, it may not be.
The district’s board has many choices. It could do nothing. Should it increase its recreation scholarships rather than remove the cap? Should it add another 400 units to the cap and then reassess? Should it do something else?
You can tell the park district board members what you think. Email the board members at board@bendparksandrec.org.
