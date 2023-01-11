Pipeline

The blue line shows the path of the pipeline across a stretch of Oregon.

 City of Bend

Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Oregon Attorney Ellen Rosenblum have all weighed in against expansion of a major natural gas pipeline that runs by Bend.

And on Wednesday the Bend Climate Committee will consider recommending that the Bend City Council do the same.

