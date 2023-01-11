Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Oregon Attorney Ellen Rosenblum have all weighed in against expansion of a major natural gas pipeline that runs by Bend.
And on Wednesday the Bend Climate Committee will consider recommending that the Bend City Council do the same.
The issue is what is called the GTN Xpress Project. It’s a pipeline that now stretches more than 1,000 miles from British Columbia to Malin, Oregon. It runs along the eastern side of Bend.
The goal of the expansion is to increase capacity by about 150 million standard cubic feet per day between Idaho and Oregon. It does that basically by installing more compressors and the associated piping.
TC Energy, the company behind the expansion, says it is necessary to meet future demand for natural gas. It is the same company that backed the Keystone XL pipeline, which you may remember reading about.
“Natural Gas is a critical component of any strategy to meet North America’s long-term energy needs and has contributed to reduced greenhouse gas emissions across the continent,” TC Energy’s media department told us, in part, in a statement. “We are proud of the support GTNXP has received from labor, key communities, stakeholders, and neighbors, and we are committed to continuing our dialogue as we create long-term opportunities, including jobs and economic benefits in the region.”
The company also says it has agreements in place for 100% of the additional capacity.
The arguments for opposing the expansion by Wyden, Merkley and Rosenblum are similar. Oregon has goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Building additional capacity for natural gas should not be part of Oregon’s future. This project is projected to increase emissions.
As it says in the final environmental impact statement for the project, “operations and downstream emissions could potentially increase emissions … by 1.3 percent based on the state of Oregon 2020 levels.” The social costs may be trillions of dollars.
Wyden, Merkley and Rosenblum have also argued that the methodology the government used for its calculation of climate impacts minimized them. Wyden and Merkley say ratepayers are going to be stuck subsidizing a project that is wrong for the environment and does not represent the direction Oregon is moving in. And all three have questioned that the TC agreements in place fully account for all the additional capacity.
Should the city of Bend get involved? Tell the Bend City Council what you think. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. If it decides to get involved, we think it should reach out to TC Energy to allow the company to present its perspective.
This project is far more complicated than we can do justice to in a short editorial. If you are interested, the final environmental impact statement is here: tinyurl.com/pipelineEIS. And the presentation for the Bend climate committee is here: tinyurl.com/Bendpipeline.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will make a decision whether to approve the expansion or not. It may make the decision in the next couple months.
