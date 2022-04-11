Residents of the city of Bend will be at or nearly at 100% renewable electric power by 2040 if the city does nothing. But the city could decide it wants it to happen faster.
Bend’s Environment and Climate Committee is scheduled to discuss that on April 14.
The term you will hear more and more is: community green energy tariff. It’s basically a community deciding to pay more to go green faster or to go green in a certain way. The state Legislature enabled it through Senate Bill 784 in 2021.
Electrical power would almost inevitably cost more.
Erik Anderson, of PacifiCorp, has told the city’s climate committee it would be “a premium” cost. How much more is not clear. It depends on how the city would decide to implement it. PacifiCorp is the biggest electrical utility serving Bend.
Under the new law, a community like Bend could decide it wants the lowest cost renewables. A community could make the choice that it wants more community based-supply, such as more panels on local buildings. Or a community could decide to just wait and do nothing.
A city must opt in to the changes. It would only apply to residential and smaller commercial customers, not large commercial customers or irrigators.
Customers would be automatically opted in. Customers could call the utility and opt out.
If you want to learn more, there was a discussion of the city’s climate committee on March 10 about some of the ins and outs of how it might work in Bend, tinyurl.com/Bendgoinggreen. The green energy tariff discussion starts about the 1 hour 1 minute mark.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.