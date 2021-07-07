The fireworks bans in Bend and Redmond didn’t sap the fun from the Fourth of July. They did muffle amateur displays. The show was mostly professional in the sky and not in the streets.
Thank you to everyone who obeyed the rules.
We have to believe city officials might think about making the bans permanent — even banning sales in the city limits. Should they?
Bend declared its emergency ban on June 28. It was just a few days after there was an example of the damage fireworks can do. Someone or several someones shot off a “multishot cake” type of firework in Stover Park at night. Those fireworks basically launch several fiery displays into the air. They are illegal in Oregon.
We don’t know if you have been to Stover Park. One of its key features is a baseball field lined in the outfield by towering arborvitae. A 100-foot stretch of those trees are gone now, burned. Even if the park district replanted them, it would take years to recover. It’s ugly now.
We understand the excitement people get from setting off their own fireworks. But it can put others in danger and damage property. Send the Bend city councilors an email and tell them what you think about a permanent fireworks ban. You can email them at council@bendoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.