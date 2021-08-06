Fireworks can start fires. They can irritate people and animals. They can hurt people. On those points, there’s little debate. On banning fireworks, there is.
The ban the city of Bend had for fireworks over the Fourth of July was disappointing for some. It made sense, though, at a time when fire danger was so high. And the public, professional fireworks were still launched from Pilot Butte. But should the Bend City Council make a ban permanent?
If you listened to the Bend City Council on Wednesday, it clearly sounded like a clear majority of councilors were ready to back a permanent ban, and allow public, professional displays. Councilor Anthony Broadman was the only councilor who seemed reluctant, or at least to want more information.
Would a fireworks ban stop fireworks in Bend? No. People would still do it. They did it this year during the ban. People will still use fireworks that are illegal in Oregon. Someone or several someones launched this summer an illegal firework that burned out a section of trees at Stover Park.
But passing a city ordinance would still stop many people from setting off fireworks, because most people obey the law.
Some nonprofit s do use fireworks to raise money. A fireworks ban would kill that. That would be an unfortunate loss. And we would hope they would be able to find other ways to raise even more money that don’t conflict with public safety.
Then there is alcohol, tobacco, marijuana. We allow their sale. They have risks. Society has decided to accept that risk. Adults are allowed to purchase them. Why are fireworks different?
Fireworks are used much less widely. Their use is also typically concentrated around certain holidays.
For some people, they are different because some blow up. And there are frankly better public, professional displays.
Does that mean the Bend City Council should ban them? Let your councilors know how you feel. The decision is coming.
