The city of Bend created the city’s neighborhood associations to be a vehicle for community involvement and input in city decisions. And now the neighborhood associations are ready to push back against some aspects of the city’s proposed rules for homeless shelters.
The Neighborhood Leadership Alliance, the umbrella leadership group for the neighborhood associations, has prepared a draft letter to send to the city. The group is scheduled to discuss it this week.
We should emphasize it is a draft letter. It may be altered or voted down.
The letter says the neighborhood group is appreciative of the city’s efforts. It acknowledges that the city’s proposal to permit more shelters in more places across the city and more types of shelters is one part of the broader solution. The letter makes three points — about public involvement, shelters near schools and parks and good neighbor guidelines.
The letter says the group is dissatisfied with how the city incorporated public input and wants more public input into the shelter code. The city’s initial response to the public comments it received was that it was not representative of the Bend community.
If you think about it, it’s not much of a response for the city to ask for public input and then say it is not satisfied with the public input. Shouldn’t the city then seek more input? Or does the importance of siting more shelters in more parts of the city override anything the city might hear?
The neighborhood group says the common complaint it has heard is shelters should not be located near parks and schools. The letter singles out the proposed shelter location on Ninth Street near Bend High School and close to Bear Creek Elementary. The letter says it does not want a shelter location near schools until it is determined “what resources we all need to have a camp successfully placed within the vicinity of school in Bend.”
Do only people with homes get to live near a school? What about homeless families with children? Saying in the letter the goal is to achieve a level of resources “we all need” sounds like a polite way of saying “no” indefinitely, though that may not be what the authors intended.
The neighborhood group wants more details for the “good neighbor” guidelines that homeless shelters should adhere to. The letter asks for specifics in the guidelines for reporting information for complaints, security, on-site management and more.
There’s no question that these and other changes would help some people be more accepting of more shelters in more neighborhoods.
Is there more the city could and should do? You can tell Bend city councilors what you think at council@bendoregon.gov.
