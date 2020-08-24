The road map for the future of buses in Bend is being decided right now. Should Bend keep putting in $1 million a year to support Bend’s transit system? More? Less?
The agreement between the city and Cascades East Transit, which runs Bend’s bus system, expires in a matter of days : Sept. 1. With the millions of money flowing to CET from the new state payroll transit tax, does Bend have a better place to put its money?
Bend got out of the transit business in 2010 with a deal to have CET take it over. It made sense to consolidate Bend’s system, Bend Area Transit, and the regional system under one entity, CET. BAT had started wretchedly with the purchase of six buses that cost the city nearly as much to repair as it paid for them. In any case, everything in Bend’s system was basically transferred to CET, which is part of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.
The initial agreement was Bend would give $1 million a year plus an increase for inflation to keep transit running in Bend. Bend contributed $1,365,773.33 in the last fiscal year. That was the base payment plus a bit more for new pilot routes, such as that one that had run between Central Oregon Community College and Oregon State University-Cascades.
That $1 million a year contribution has long been a debating point for people thinking about transit in Bend. Some thought it too much. Some thought it too little. The updated 2018 agreement said both COIC and the city wanted to reconsider the city’s funding when the new state tax began. That’s now.
CET is starting to see the additional revenue. For 2019-20, CET has about $5.7 million in existing revenue for its entire regional system, covering Central Oregon. The new statewide payroll tax of one-tenth of 1% will bring in about $3.7 million more. The payroll tax money is predicted to grow by more than $1 million every 5 years or so.
Is it time to cut Bend’s contribution and keep it for other city services — say more money for public safety or roads? Another factor to consider is Bend’s $190 million transportation bond on the November ballot. It has some money to improve transit. Should the city wait until it knows what happens with that bond before making any decision?
We were also curious about other parts of the 2018 agreement between Bend and COIC. For instance, the agreement says:
- COIC is supposed to ensure every penny of Bend’s $1 million goes to transit in Bend unless the two parties agree, otherwise. We asked COIC about that and haven’t heard back, yet.
- COIC is also obligated to provide the city with monthly reports on ridership as well as an annual report of any complaints or violations. That information is available at the monthly COIC board meetings.
Bend city councilors don’t control transit in Bend. They do have control over a big chunk of the money. Should they keep it flowing or cut it off? Tell Bend city councilors what you think. You can email them at council@bendoregon.gov or send us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words at letters@bendbulletin.com.
