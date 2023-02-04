Fire Juniper Ridge

A motorhome and encampment on fire in Juniper Ridge earlier this year. Bend Fire & Rescue put out the fire.  

 Bend Fire & Rescue

The Bend City Council is expected to vote soon to put a levy on the May ballot for Bend Fire & Rescue.

The current levy is 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy renewal request would replace the existing rate at a new rate of 76 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. (In the city limits, the average assessed value of residential properties is about $288,000, Deschutes County Assessor Scot Langton told us.)

