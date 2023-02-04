The Bend City Council is expected to vote soon to put a levy on the May ballot for Bend Fire & Rescue.
The current levy is 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy renewal request would replace the existing rate at a new rate of 76 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. (In the city limits, the average assessed value of residential properties is about $288,000, Deschutes County Assessor Scot Langton told us.)
The increase in the levy amount is more than triple the current rate. The levy would be going up faster than the rate of population increase in Bend.
Is the size of the increase, though, what we should be focusing on? We shouldn’t ignore it. But there is more to it.
Bend Fire & Rescue is in the business of saving lives and putting out fires. It does it in Bend and slightly beyond Bend’s borders.
The increase in call volume means public safety could get worse.
Right now it’s hard to argue it is anything less than excellent. Response times are 6 minutes in the city and 9 minutes in the rural district.
Do we want them to be slower?
And then there is another important metric. The cardiac resuscitation success rate in Bend is 50%. That beats the national average of 30%.
Do we want that to slip?
The additional revenue from the increase will help cover costs, add capacity and help keep those high standards. The department is going to add a fourth advanced life support ambulance. It’s going to add more 24-hour resources of basic life support. And the department is going to add a full-time biller for ambulance services. It will also help pay for additional staff the department has already added — 9 firefighter paramedics and a business manager.
When the city did polling to gauge support for the levy, support was somewhat soft. With a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%, support for the levy just with the ballot title was at 53%. With the cost, it dropped to 47%. That was for a slightly higher request of 81 cents per $1,000 proposal. Once poll respondents were given more information about what the levy would go to do, support bounced back up.
Still it’s close.
Things do get even more complicated. Todd Riley, the fire chief, told us it is important for the department’s financial situation that the levy pass both in the city limits and rural fire district beyond. If it doesn’t pass in May, the fire department could alway try again, of course. The new levy would not begin until after the current one expires in June 2024, so there is time to ask voters again.
Do we as a community want to make an investment in maintaining public safety or let it slip?
