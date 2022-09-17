Police lights
When a call comes in and it’s a person with a mental illness or who is suicidal in Bend, an armed police response will sometimes be necessary. Often the best people to respond would be mental health professionals.

The Bend City Council may vote Wednesday to enter into a contract with the county to increase the availability of the county’s mobile crisis team to respond to such events in Bend.

