When a call comes in and it’s a person with a mental illness or who is suicidal in Bend, an armed police response will sometimes be necessary. Often the best people to respond would be mental health professionals.
The Bend City Council may vote Wednesday to enter into a contract with the county to increase the availability of the county’s mobile crisis team to respond to such events in Bend.
The county’s mobile crisis team is a “24/7, 365 days a year team that provides crisis intervention services out in the community. MCAT responds when called by various community partners, including Law Enforcement, to assess individuals in the community who are experiencing a mental health crisis.”
The idea is that the city will invest in the program and it will be expanded to provide more service in Bend.
It’s going to cost the city as much as $328,000. The county would use the money to hire an additional behavioral health specialist. It’s going to work more closely with the city on this issue. It’s going to provide data about what the program accomplishes.
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz has told us in the past he would “fully support” such concepts and looking at ways to “reduce the need for police officers to respond to calls involving mental health and addiction disorders that do not need a police response.”,
We believe it will be a smart investment. Of course, we will want to see the data to ensure it is working as people hope.
