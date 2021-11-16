Bend has had its first residential parking district for about a year. It’s been in the Old Bend Neighborhood.
Start in the middle of the Drake Park, walk a few blocks and you’d be right in the middle of the parking district. Being so close to downtown and to Drake Park make the neighborhood ripe for parking from people not from the neighborhood.
The Bend City Council will be talking about the parking district Wednesday. Is it a solution? Do residents and the councilors want it to continue? Should other neighborhoods consider it?
Tobias Marx, the city’s parking services division manager, believes the district has worked. The advisory committee for the district believes so, as well. And Marx says it has support from residents who live in the area based on some informal surveys.
It’s what the city calls a parking benefits district. The city charges residents for parking passes, $25 for a year. Visitor passes were made available.
Most streets in the district require a permit to park or face a fine. Some have two-hour parking. And so on. The money goes to pay for enforcement. And “benefits” come in because additional money can go to projects to improve the district. That might include traffic calming, a park bench or other beautification. The Old Bend district has about $53,000 for benefits. The district’s total revenues were some $115,000.
Marx told us residents who live closer to downtown, who perhaps had more parking issues, were generally more supportive, at first. He says support for the program has grown. One factor seems to be that people like the idea of benefits returning to the neighborhood.
He said also that the city kept making adjustments to the program to tune it so it worked better. On Tumalo Avenue, for instance, parking was changed from permit parking only to two-hour parking on one side and no parking on the other.
The city has also tried to adjust enforcement. It was something new for residents and new for visitors to the neighborhood. The city didn’t want to be too aggressive. But the program still needed teeth or it was worthless.
Marx said what worked in this neighborhood can’t just be transplanted to other neighborhoods. Neighborhoods have different needs and require different solutions. Chandler Avenue, next to Oregon State University-Cascades Campus, is one street that has been mentioned that might need parking solutions. There are plenty of others.
The good thing about this parking program is that the city never planned to force it on any neighborhood.
Neighborhoods would have to demonstrate need and that they want it. If you live in the Old Bend Neighborhood or just have thoughts about residential parking districts, Bend city councilors can be reached at council@bendoregon.gov. More information about this district is here, tinyurl.com/Bendparking.
