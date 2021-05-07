People buy homes in Bend without ever seeing them in person. They buy homes in Bend paying tens of thousands of dollars over the list price. Almost as soon as a “For Sale” goes up, it comes back down.
That’s aggressive pressure on housing prices. For affordable housing, it’s a recipe for a tale of woe. For workforce housing, it’s not much different. Should it be hard for a teacher, a police officer or a firefighter to afford a place to live in Bend? It is, if they want a detached home with room for a family.
The Bend City Council goals include that people who work in Bend should be able to live in Bend. A new strategy suggested by Councilor Megan Perkins is a tax break for affordable housing created by nonprofits. It could make a big difference for some developers of affordable housing.
Councilors referred the matter to the city’s affordable housing committee to come up with a recommendation for the council to consider.
The law creating the exemption has been around since 1985. It is a 100% property tax exemption. As city staff explained it to us, the council would have to vote to put the exemption in place. Then, qualified applicants could go around to the taxing districts — the city, the schools, the library, the park district and so on — until they got a mix of at least 51% of them granting approval. If they hit that, property taxes are exempted. The Bend City Council could add some criteria as long as it did not conflict with the state statute. For you statute nerds out there, the law is laid out starting at ORS 307.540.
The big difference this tax exemption would make in Bend is that it is for the life of the development — as long as it met the definition of affordable housing. Not 20 years or 40 years. For as long as the development is around. Tommy Waldron, who lives in Bend and is the chief strategy officer with the Foundation for Affordable Housing, told us that means less risk for a developer. More money can be borrowed, and more affordable projects make sense.
This new kind of tax exemption would further allow the city to exempt housing such as duplexes. The city’s current exemption must be multifamily of five or more units. There also can be additional flexibility of what is considered affordable up to 80% of average median income after the first year when it is 60% AMI.
Developers have asked for this exemption. Some cities in Oregon have used it, including Portland, Beaverton, Forest Grove, Cornelius and Tigard.
Any time a tax break is considered, people do raise questions. For instance, it could mean some loss in revenue for the taxing districts. We don’t have an estimate of how much, but we expect that is one issue the city’s affordable housing committee will look at.
If allowing more people who work in Bend to live in Bend is important to you or if you have concerns about this strategy, let Bend City Councilors know. You can email them at council@bendoregon.gov.
