Drinking on an unlicensed premise in Bend is a presumptive $275 fine under city code.
Offensive littering, which is basically throwing away garbage on private or public property, carries up to a $1,000 fine.
If Bend Police more actively enforced crimes like those, would it improve the homeless situation in Bend?
The Bend Humanity Coalition is a new nonprofit that began in Bend to encourage the Bend City Council to not shy from using its enforcement powers “to deter camping on city and other public property.”
“The city should use the considerable legal authority at its disposal to make clear that camping on city property is unsafe and unlawful, and to steer people experiencing homelessness toward services and living spaces that are more humane and more safe,” the coalition says.
The Bulletin’s community editorial board spoke with Tim Baggs, the coalition’s president, and Jeff Eager, a former mayor of Bend, who is acting as consultant for the group.
We don’t know how many people the organization represents. It’s not clear. We also asked how much money it has raised. They did not tell us. They have also declined to answer questions about who their donors are. Read into that what you will.
Do their arguments, though, have merit? Should the Bend City Council push for more enforcement of laws in addition to working toward providing housing and services to the homeless?
Bend Police would be headed for a lawsuit if officers start treating people differently based on the fact they don’t have a home. But that is not what the coalition argues the city should do. Baggs and Eager say they want the laws for littering, public drinking and so on enforced — the same for everyone. It wouldn’t be criminalizing homelessness. It would be the city choosing to take more action on certain crimes, regardless of if a person is homeless.
Baggs and Eager do not pretend to know what would be involved in altering what Bend Police do on a day-to-day basis and what might have to be sacrificed to spend more time enforcing things such as drinking and littering. They want Bend city councilors talking about it. They want the public to put pressure on councilors to act or they fear the homeless situation will become chronic and worsen.
So the question becomes: Would this enforcement approach help? We don’t know.
Racking up fines and citations might change some behavior. But if people can’t pay fines, what is it going to accomplish? Won’t it just make people who struggle with money struggle more?
It would be more resources spent that would not do anything to eliminate the underlying causes of homelessness. It would be more resources spent that would not create any housing or provide any training or medical care. When the city used its enforcement power to remove the homeless camped along Emerson Avenue earlier this year, it shifted the homeless somewhere else.
Baggs and Eager are certainly correct in one sense. It is not the case that Bend only faces a choice between allowing homeless camps all over the city or spending millions and millions to provide services and housing. Their perspective doesn’t get a lot of attention when the Bend City Council or the city-created Emergency Homelessness Task Force meets. Is there room for it alongside the efforts the city and nonprofits are marking? Does it belong?
You should read the guest column from Bend city councilors that also appears in this edition. You should tell the city councilors what you think at council@bendoregon.gov or write us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words at letters@bendbulletin.com.
