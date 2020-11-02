Every day when parents can’t find child care is a bad day.
Parents can miss work and children can miss out on early learning and readiness for school. The estimate is in Deschutes County that only about a third of the 7,500 to 9,500 children who need a child care spot can find one.
The Bend City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on something that might help. A bit. Councilors are being asked by staff to extend a reduction in fees for child care facilities through December 2022.
In 2018, the Bend City Council passed an ordinance that added an exemption for new or expanded child care facilities. The transportation system development charge is $18,639 per 1,000 square feet. The ordinance created a 70% exemption, driving down the cost to $5,592 per 1,000. The proposed change simply extends the exemption.
If councilors don’t extend it, city staff says some child care facilities will not be able to remain open. An extension would also make it easier for new facilities to open.
The need is acute. Finding affordable child care in Bend and the county is a terrible burden for families. They may have to settle for lower-quality experiences for their children. A parent may have to stay home. A family must dedicate more and more of their income to be able to afford something good. Income and race can also be powerful predictors of if a family has high quality child care. The cost of public education in Oregon is almost totally publicly funded. Parents pay about 70% of early child care.
The state is failing to help families. One state program is now serving fewer people than it used to, according to a state report. The Oregon program called Employment Related Day Care helps low-income families pay for child care. That program served 25,000 Oregon children in 1999. It has served about 15,000 children over the past five years, according to the report.
Two years ago, the Bend City Council passed the original SDC exemption unanimously. We assume that’s because the need outweighed the concern of any lost revenue for the city. Should councilors extend the exemption? You can tell them what you think by emailing them at council@bendoregon.gov.
