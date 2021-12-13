When the city of Bend removed a homeless camp from Emerson Street on June 23, it succeeded at cleaning up that camp. Beyond that, it’s hard to see how it did much. Bend didn’t then nor does it have now enough good places for the homeless to go.
The Bend City Council is scheduled this week to review the policy that led to that camp removal. Does the policy need to be changed? How much freedom should the city manager have to order a removal? Should a removal require council approval?
The policy is one signed by City Manager Eric King. It’s not a council policy. It’s an administrative policy, “MANAGEMENT AND REMOVAL OF ESTABLISHED CAMPSITES IN CITY RIGHTS-OF-WAY Policy No. ADM 2021-1.” Before taking any action based on it, King got council support for the policy.
The policy details numerous factors that enables the city manager to deem a camp is unsafe: safety for users of roadways and pedestrians, trash, environmental impact of human waste and burning, the number and severity of calls for service, the number of violations and citations and more. It’s a judgment call.
After the city took action at Emerson, Bend city councilors explained in a broader letter to The Bulletin about homelessness how it viewed what happened at Emerson.
“When encampments are unsafe for inhabitants or neighbors, and there are options for people to relocate to, we have acted,” the council wrote. “For instance, the situation on Emerson Avenue in June had deteriorated. But before addressing that site there needed to be an alternative place for people to go. The city and community acted by providing campers options for safe shelter and cleaned up the camp.”
The problem with that explanation and any camp removal is that there were not then nor are there now enough good places for homeless to go in Bend. The city, nonprofits and county government and trying to do more. We haven’t heard one of them argue it’s sufficient.
We don’t know what changes councilors may have in mind for the policy. But it seems likely they will discuss if the city manager should be required to wait for council approval before he or she can order a removal. When we spoke with King recently about the policy, he wondered if the council may also want to more formally embed the city’s policy in city code.
The council may tweak the policy. It may dramatically change the policy. That may bring some fleeting satisfaction. It’s nowhere near as important as the work the city, nonprofits and the county are doing to find better places for the homeless in Bend to live.
