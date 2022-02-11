More people in Bend have electric vehicles than most places in the country. Here there are about 10.3 electric vehicles per 1,000 residents, according to a city consultant.
But most people don’t have them. And there are many barriers blocking more people from switching to electric cars.
Where is the infrastructure with chargers readily available? Do you have a charger in your home? At work? Where you shop? And how would a city like Bend go about ensuring people who live in apartments get access to one?
The vehicles can be pricey even with rebates. They can suffer performance issues in the cold. And as much as the range has increased for electric vehicles, people still worry about that and the time to charge them on a long trip.
But there are new models coming out. Range and charging will improve. As far as almost anyone can tell, they are the future.
Is Bend ready? That’s why the city hired a consultant, HDR, to ensure it is.
Those issues we mentioned earlier — those are some HDR mentioned in a presentation Thursday to the city’s Environment and Climate Committee. HDR is working on a plan to help Bend deploy a charging infrastructure. A priority is to ensure charging will be available across every community in Bend, not just to the wealthy. HDR has already had conversations with the city, the park district, The Bend Environmental Center and Cascades East Transit.
Bend has 44 public charging ports. Head outside of town, though, and it can be hard to find easy access to fast charging, particularly if you head east.
Does Bend have to do more to promote the adoption of electric cars and encourage charging? There are state goals for more electric vehicle adoption. There are state and city goals for climate action, which electric vehicles can help. Those, though, are not mandates. They are goals. But there may be more specific requirements coming in new regulations being developed by the state. And whether you like the idea of electric cars or not, they are coming. It’s much better that the city take some smart steps to be ready than to get zapped, if you will, in the future.
If you want to help gather information about electric vehicles and what Bend should do, take the city’s survey. Go to: tinyurl.com/BendEvSurvey.
