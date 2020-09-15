Some people calling into recent meetings of the Bend City Council have challenged the city to do more to be welcoming and inclusive. The council did create a city Human Rights and Equity Commission. Is that enough?
Bend’s city attorney’s office wrote a memo to councilors detailing some of the related legal issues. It’s on the agenda for Wednesday’s council meeting.
Some callers said Bend should become “a sanctuary city.” Is that a step Bend should take? Sanctuary city ordinances can prohibit using local resources to detain people under federal detention orders and mandate that cities not inquire about immigration status.
The city memo, at least, argues the city already has those policies because of Oregon’s sanctuary law. State law “prohibits the use of state or local funds or resources for detecting or apprehending persons whose only outstanding alleged offense is violation of federal immigration laws, except in the case of persons who are charged with criminal violation of federal immigration laws and are the subject of a court-ordered arrest,” the memo says. Oregon’s law does that and more.
There are caveats. For instance, under Oregon law, local law enforcement can exchange information with immigration officials. And, the memo adds, “a local law enforcement agency can also arrest a person who has an arrest warrant issued by a federal magistrate, or is charged with a criminal violation of certain federal immigration laws.”
Federal law also has requirements. For instance, federal law requires that governments or officials cannot restrict employees from sharing information with federal immigration authorities regarding citizenship or immigration status. One critical distinction is that federal law does not require that the information be collected. It can’t be shared if it was never collected in the first place.
The memo also includes an issue that became a discussion point during and after the ICE bus protest in Bend. Some people called on the city to actively intervene. The memo says: “It is widely accepted that sanctuary cities and policies cannot actually shield anyone from deportation, or prevent the federal government from enforcing immigration laws within local jurisdictions.”
If you are at all interested, please read the memo yourself. There’s much more nuance and detail than what we highlighted.
