Oregon needs a scientifically based wildfire risk map to better plan for and prevent the worst.
The release last year of the state wildfire risk map was its own kind of disaster. And now with an amendment to Senate Bill 80, the plan is to do it right.
The state would still get a wildfire risk map – it’s just calling it something different. It will be called a wildfire hazard map this time around.
The key change is more public outreach. There will be public comment on the map before it is released. This amendment builds that in. There will be plenty of notification of property owners. There will be an appeal process for people who believe a property was incorrectly designated.
Areas with greater wildfire risk do deserve to be treated differently. Those property owners deserve more assistance to be prepared for the threat.
