Kim Mosiman, executive director of Sound Equine Actions, filed a complaint with Justice, a horse, as plaintiff and “claimed negligence against his former owner.”
A veterinarian had determined that Justice was underfed and emaciated. The horse was some 300 pounds underweight and had difficulty walking. The owner voluntarily surrendered the horse.
The horse’s condition improved but will require extra care, medications and more for the rest of his life.
The case set off a public policy debate. What rights should animals have? Do they or should they have the right to sue? Or perhaps a limited right to sue in specific circumstances?
However you feel about that, the court ruled those rights do not exist at present under Oregon law.
It came as a relief for the Oregon Farm Bureau, the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association, as the Capital Press reported. Those organizations worried about what precedent any decision would set.
There may be an appeal.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund says it will petition the Oregon Supreme Court.
“The lawsuit is fundamentally about an animal’s right to be free from illegal animal cruelty,” Christopher Berry, the group’s managing attorney, said according to the Capital Press. “It does not extend any further than that.” Gwendolyn Vercher, the horse’s owner, was punished. She received three years probation and had to pay $4,000 in fees. Justice, though, is expected to need additional care.
We don’t know what the Oregon Supreme Court will do. But if you think animals should have the right to sue in some instances or don’t, tell your legislator.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.