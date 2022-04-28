Hospitals, police and fire departments need to be ready 24/7, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. There’s been a debate if the Bend City Council should put in place a requirement that management of homeless shelters get a similar intensity of attention and be on-site 24/7.
Councilors are scheduled to discuss next week what the rules should be for homeless shelters in Bend. As drafted, the proposal would allow shelters — high-barrier, low-barrier, an RV parked in a driveway — in all residential neighborhoods. Even CC&Rs may not block them from locating in some cases.
Supporters rhapsodize the proposal as a thoughtful response to a difficult challenge. Others see the proposed rules as irritably wrong.
The rules can be dazzlingly complicated. A draft is 30 pages long. It’s so complicated and such a sensitive issue a group of residents formed a group called Bend Cares, in part, to hold town halls to help explain what is happening and provide a forum for input. Bend’s neighborhood associations and Bend Cares worked together to hold two forums this week. They deserve our thanks. Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins deserve credit for being on stage and taking questions.
We are going to focus on the 24/7 issue. When a homeless shelter is located in a neighborhood what level of on-site management should be required? Just during the day? 24/7?
Residents at a shelter may have issues they need help with. And community members may have issues related to the shelter they may need help with. The city could require that the service provider running a shelter have someone on-call at night if there is no on-site staff. Would that be enough? Maybe.
One of the compelling stories during the town hall Wednesday night was that told by Alan Evans. He is the CEO of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, which operates shelter programs in Clatsop, Lincoln, Multnomah, Tillamook and Yamhill counties.
When Evans was 11, he was removed from an abusive home and put in foster care. He ran away. By the time he was 13, he was homeless and addicted to drugs. Evans was homeless for 27 years until police officers helped him get started on turning his own life around and to helping others. He opened an 8-bed home for homeless people in Seaside. His projects have expanded from there. You may have heard about the former Wapato Jail in Portland that had never been opened. His organization now runs that facility as a shelter to help the homeless.
So when Evans was asked Wednesday night about the importance of 24/7 on-site management, we paid attention. Local service providers may have their own opinions and experiences. And a requirement for 24/7 on-site management would likely make operating a shelter more expensive. But Evans believes 24/7 on-site management is important, for the shelter residents and its neighbors.
What do you think? It’s just one issue of many in the proposed code changes. The council is scheduled to consider them at its May 4 meeting. You can look up more details about the proposal at tinyurl.com/Bendsheltercode. And you can tell Bend City Councilors what you think by emailing them here, council@bendoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.