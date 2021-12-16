Holiday season means it’s nearly legislative season. Next year the Oregon Legislature will meet for a short session. Will it bring walkouts? Needed legislation? Will gubernatorial candidates try to use whatever happens to snatch the spotlight?
We do know each representative gets two bills. State Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, has his planned out. One would create more land for housing. A second would enable more students to take advantage of online schools. Both are based on ideas floated in the 2021 session. They met some resistance, but Zika is hoping they will pass next year.
The first is similar to House Bill 3072 from 2021. You could think of it as a shortcut through Oregon’s land-use process to allow cities to create more affordable housing. It allowed a local government, after it received a request from a landowner, to expand its urban growth boundary to the landowner’s property as long as the development would be for workforce housing or workforce housing and commercial uses. There were conditions. It would have to be adjacent to the existing city boundary in what’s called the urban area reserve, not more than 100 acres, guaranteed to be affordable housing for at least 60 years and more. Zika said there might be opportunities for Bend, Redmond and for other cities across the state.
But any shortcut through Oregon land use is going to encounter pushback from groups that like the state’s strict land-use protections. They saw HB 3072 as a shortcut to sprawl.
Zika’s second bill is similar to Senate Bill 240 from 2021. It has to do with stripping away the limits that are in place on the percentage of students who can enroll in virtual public charter schools. It’s aimed at this sentence in Oregon law: “...If more than three percent of the students who reside in a school district are enrolled in virtual public charter schools that are not sponsored by the school district, a student who is a resident of the school district must receive approval from the school district before enrolling in a virtual public charter school.”
That sentence is a way of capping the exit from the state’s existing public school system and keeping the students and the dollars that go with them from leaving. If you believe students and parents deserve to have choice and that the state’s system needs some shaking up to improve it, you might be inclined to remove the limit. Why should the Legislature pick an arbitrary number? Let people choose. If you believe changing that limit will erode the state’s vital public school system and potentially precipitate unneeded havoc, you might be inclined to keep the limit where it is, even look to lower it.
Zika told us in the end the bill may be to adjust the limit upward slightly, rather than remove it altogether.
What do you think of these ideas Zika is proposing? Let us know in a letter to the editor of up to 250 words. Send them to letters@bendbulletin.com.
