The message about short-term rentals in Bend has been loud but not always clear. For some, short-term rentals are a great way to vacation or to make money. For others, they shrink housing and drain the neighborhood feeling right out of neighborhoods.
The Bend City Council announced about a month ago it wanted staff to review the city’s short-term rental policy. That review took a bit more shape Wednesday at a council subcommittee meeting.
The city may be on a path to add further restrictions to short-term rentals, though nothing has been decided. Councilor Anthony Broadman said when he requested the policy review that he was not out to take away anyone’s license for a rental. But there was a hint at Wednesday’s meeting that short-term rentals may face further restrictions. Councilor Melanie Kebler said she wanted information that would help her understand what short-term rental owners would do with their properties if the city added increased regulation. Would they sell the property? Switch to long-term rental? The nature of any additional restrictions was not discussed in any detail.
Before the council takes any action, the city is going to send out a survey to all the owners of short-term rentals that it has on record. There are some 1,035 licensed short-term rentals. From the survey, the city wants more information about how they are used, why owners use their property for short-term rentals, the types of tenants and more. The survey is voluntary and the city says all the answers will be anonymous. Staff repeated that point at least twice during the meeting expressing worry that property owners would be scared off by the survey.
Will property owners fill it out? They may feel the survey just makes them a clearer target for more regulation.
The subcommittee did briefly discuss one potential change in policy that owners of short-term rentals may like. That would be for the city to strip away the requirement that a short-term rental must be rented out at least one day a year to keep its license. If that requirement didn’t exist, the thinking goes, perhaps people would be more inclined to offer the rental for a longer term.
City staff are also hoping to gauge interest from property owners in working with the city to create a program to help businesses find housing for their employees. Some other towns have such programs.
If you have thoughts about what, if anything, Bend City councilors should do about short-term rentals in Bend, now is the time to let them know. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov or send us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words at letters@bendbulletin.com.
