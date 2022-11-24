Charities and retailers are nervous this holiday season. With inflation eating into people’s incomes, maybe consumers will be giving and spending less.
You should do what’s wise for your family.
Don’t overspend. Don’t propel yourself into debt you can’t handle or don’t even go into debt.
Consumer spending has already been trending down for months, as The Wall Street Journal has reported.
So give smart.
If you are thinking about charitable giving and have questions, the Oregon Secretary of State has a wise giving guide that you may find helpful. Check it out here: tinyurl.com/ORgivesmart. Basically, it says give to registered charities and check them out.
Also spend smart.
You can find deals as well as anyone. Keep in mind that the best deals may not be online. They can be in your local stores. And by spending in local stores, you can have more of a direct impact on the local community.
One thing you could do: The Bulletin is trying to encourage people to shop local, giving you a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to the local business of your choice. If you go to the online version of this editorial and click on the second image attached to it, there is more information.
We hope you had a happy Thanksgiving.
