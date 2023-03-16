Flows in the Upper Crooked River

The Upper Crooked River in 2021.

 Aspen Valley Ranch

In the heat of the summer, flows in the Crooked River can get to 5 cubic feet per second upstream of the Prineville Reservoir. Even lower. The water temperature can reach 80 degrees.

The nearby picture should give you an idea what that looks like.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.