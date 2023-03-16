In the heat of the summer, flows in the Crooked River can get to 5 cubic feet per second upstream of the Prineville Reservoir. Even lower. The water temperature can reach 80 degrees.
The nearby picture should give you an idea what that looks like.
Not a very healthy river. With climate change, it could get worse.
The Crooked River Watershed Council is working on a project that may at least double those flows in the summer. The project wouldn’t add more water to the river. The flows of the Crooked River would be shifted in time.
The idea is to create or reconnect the river with a floodplain in the 24 linear miles upstream of the Prineville Reservoir.
It would not be traditional, man-made water storage. It wouldn’t be like a dam holding back water. It would be a more natural way of retaining more water in the land around the river. The floodplain would slow the flow.
The properties of nine landowners are involved. They are on board, Chris Gannon, the director of the Crooked River Watershed Council, told us.
The next step is lidar. That’s having a plane fly over, using a laser to create images of the ground to study its topology. It’s best to do that before the land “greens up” in the spring. More vegetation can make it harder to get good data. Once that data is analyzed, the people on the project can figure out the best places to take action. That will likely come in the form of excavation of land near the river in some places to help create or reconnect the floodplain.
The Crooked River Watershed Council received a $75,000 technical assistance grant from the Oregon Water Enhancement Board to help pay for the lidar. Oregon State University-Cascades Assistant Professor Skuyler Herzog has been aiding the project with his expertise in hydrology.
An early estimate is that the actual work to create the floodplain may cost up to $3 million. The money is not lined up for it, yet.
The project will create a healthier river flow. It will create more resiliency for the river as climate change occurs. It would be a great gift from us to the river and to future generations.
