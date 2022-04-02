stock_Bend City Council

A Bend City Council meeting held in March 2018.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Coming this Wednesday to your Bend City Council is the long discussed and debated shelter code.

The Bend City Council is going to hold a work session on changes in Bend city code that set the standards for where different types of shelters for people who are without homes can be located.

Much of the direction for these changes is coming from changes in state law. The Bend City Council and city staff have also been trying their best to take meaningful action to ensure more housing is available for people who live and work here.

If you haven't been following these discussions, the meeting materials for the work session — as least as of Friday afternoon — didn't make an effort to inform the public about what options are available to the council. It presented the proposed shelter code language changes and that's that.

