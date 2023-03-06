Heat pump
123RF

President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act created two energy efficiency programs for homes. Oregonians need to be able to take advantage of them. And the answer comes in the words of House Bill 3166. State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, is one of the bill’s sponsors.

There’s nearly $100 million available to Oregon from the federal act. The Department of Energy estimates that the average project cost will be about $5,500 so it could reach some almost 18,000 homes – when including some costs for administering the program.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.