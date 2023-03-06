President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act created two energy efficiency programs for homes. Oregonians need to be able to take advantage of them. And the answer comes in the words of House Bill 3166. State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, is one of the bill’s sponsors.
There’s nearly $100 million available to Oregon from the federal act. The Department of Energy estimates that the average project cost will be about $5,500 so it could reach some almost 18,000 homes – when including some costs for administering the program.
Not everybody in Oregon will benefit. The federal government also says that 40% of the benefits must go to communities that are disadvantaged. That means some combination of having low incomes and also such things as high unemployment or high energy burdens.
HB 3166 would set up a one-stop shop where Oregonians can learn about what’s available and what they might qualify for. Oregon would be ready to start when the federal government finishes up the guidelines for the programs.
Pass it so Oregon can put these energy efficiency dollars to work.
